SAFE DEAL (SFD) Trading Down 30.6% Over Last Week

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for approximately $3.43 or 0.00010970 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 30.6% against the US dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $158,299.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00045463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00110462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00152126 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,457.37 or 1.00513222 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003143 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 616,392 coins and its circulating supply is 589,250 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars.

