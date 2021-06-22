SafeCoin (SAFE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,282.00

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 39.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a market cap of $5.49 million and approximately $1,282.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,882.30 or 1.00178297 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00028700 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007698 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.81 or 0.00315803 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.23 or 0.00763485 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.09 or 0.00375762 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006017 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00057279 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003435 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

