Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Holdings Decreased by WealthStone Inc.

WealthStone Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,084,000 after buying an additional 314,656 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Sanofi by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 375,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,235,000 after purchasing an additional 34,603 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Sanofi by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 234,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

SNY opened at $52.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $132.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.44. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $1.9061 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

