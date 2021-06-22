Sasco Capital Inc. CT Has $18.90 Million Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT lowered its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,580 shares during the period. Acadia Healthcare comprises about 2.4% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned about 0.37% of Acadia Healthcare worth $18,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,550,000 after purchasing an additional 109,343 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 267.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 53,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 320,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $64.02. 2,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,302. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.15. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.57.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.76 million. As a group, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACHC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

