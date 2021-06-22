Sasco Capital Inc. CT Purchases New Shares in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned 0.06% of Kaman at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAMN. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kaman in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kaman during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KAMN traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.38. 218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,851. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Kaman Co. has a 52 week low of $37.38 and a 52 week high of $59.79.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaman Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

