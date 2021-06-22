Sasco Capital Inc. CT Trims Stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT trimmed its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,616 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 604,163 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $411,702,000 after buying an additional 3,887,565 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,072,104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,326,000 after buying an additional 153,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth $53,087,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth $42,493,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,732,000 after buying an additional 127,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBBY. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.85.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.58. The stock had a trading volume of 55,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,388,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.31.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

