Schroder UK Mid Cap (LON:SCP) Plans GBX 3.80 Dividend

Schroder UK Mid Cap (LON:SCP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of SCP stock opened at GBX 718.40 ($9.39) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £251.91 million and a PE ratio of -15.03. Schroder UK Mid Cap has a 52-week low of GBX 420.11 ($5.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 752 ($9.82). The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 716.21.
About Schroder UK Mid Cap
Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for Schroder UK Mid Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder UK Mid Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.