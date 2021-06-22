Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 94.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,712 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $39.93. 8,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,825,759. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.66.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.