Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 255,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after acquiring an additional 23,932 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 98,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $54.43 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.64 and a 52 week high of $56.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.26.

