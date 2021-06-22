Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-2.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.87 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Susquehanna upgraded Seagate Technology from a negative rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.17.

Seagate Technology stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.50. 119,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,589,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $106.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.21.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

