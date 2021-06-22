Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives $55.27 Average PT from Analysts

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.27.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEE stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $58.65. The stock had a trading volume of 850,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,582. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $59.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.42.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.