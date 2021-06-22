SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Trading Down 6.7%

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) traded down 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.35 and last traded at $20.41. 621 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 137,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.87.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

The stock has a market cap of $695.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.54.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a negative return on equity of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $41.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SeaSpine by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SeaSpine by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SeaSpine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in SeaSpine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

