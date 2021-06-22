SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $53.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 2.48. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $58.26.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 66.80%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,601,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,689 shares of company stock worth $6,818,941. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 38,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth $3,438,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $89,406,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $1,475,000.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

