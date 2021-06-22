Sei Investments Co. Acquires 59,735 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,735 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Asana were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karani Asset Management LLC grew its position in Asana by 26.3% in the first quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 21,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Asana by 135.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 60,746 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the first quarter worth about $857,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 90.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 20,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 53.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 23,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASAN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.85.

In other Asana news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $769,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $801,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,815.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 980,000 shares of company stock worth $42,975,400 and sold 82,144 shares worth $2,867,603. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ASAN opened at $59.57 on Tuesday. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $61.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.25.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

