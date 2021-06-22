Sei Investments Co. Acquires 86,844 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,844 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.27% of Hostess Brands worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 298,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,425,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,629,000 after acquiring an additional 390,163 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 453,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 77,200 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.72. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

