Sei Investments Co. Buys 87,209 Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 262,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,209 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in HUYA were worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the first quarter valued at $312,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 67,766.4% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,276,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,885 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 17.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 26.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,287,000 after acquiring an additional 719,825 shares during the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HUYA opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.39. HUYA Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUYA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. 86 Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

