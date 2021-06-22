Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,730 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 13,571 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DKS. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 28.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,114.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DKS opened at $95.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $102.33.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stephens raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.18.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

