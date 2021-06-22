Sei Investments Co. Sells 51,812 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,812 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Yum China during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Yum China by 47.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $66.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Several brokerages have commented on YUMC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.34.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.