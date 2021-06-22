SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group stock opened at $11.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The stock has a market cap of $170.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.65. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $19.38.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a wilms tumor 1 targeting peptide-based cancer immunotherapeutic agent, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

