Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.570-0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $177 million-187 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.58 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMTC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Semtech from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.64.

Get Semtech alerts:

NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.85. 1,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,553. Semtech has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $83.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 57.30, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.64.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Semtech will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Semtech news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $347,566.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,858.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,298.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.