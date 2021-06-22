Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) Cut to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Senior from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of SNIRF stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. Senior has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

