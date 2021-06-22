ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $603.83.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,678 shares of company stock valued at $17,437,589 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,856,615,000 after acquiring an additional 64,730 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,637,000 after acquiring an additional 99,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,387,000 after acquiring an additional 65,365 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after acquiring an additional 80,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,737,000 after acquiring an additional 133,174 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW stock traded up $11.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $546.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 728.04, a PEG ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $385.50 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

