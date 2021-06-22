Shadows Price Reaches $0.25 (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded down 19.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000783 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Shadows has traded 37% lower against the US dollar. Shadows has a total market cap of $2.90 million and $504,510.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Shadows

DOWS is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 37,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,762,500 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

