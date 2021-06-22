SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Downgraded to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SHSP. Canaccord Genuity lowered SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of SharpSpring in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

SharpSpring stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.91. 34,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,568. The company has a market cap of $217.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 1.81. SharpSpring has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $7.99 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SharpSpring by 18.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 9,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SharpSpring by 40.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its position in SharpSpring by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 308,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 117,227 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in SharpSpring during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

