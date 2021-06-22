SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Downgraded to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on SHSP. Canaccord Genuity lowered SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of SharpSpring in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
SharpSpring stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.91. 34,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,568. The company has a market cap of $217.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 1.81. SharpSpring has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SharpSpring by 18.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 9,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SharpSpring by 40.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its position in SharpSpring by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 308,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 117,227 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in SharpSpring during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.22% of the company’s stock.
SharpSpring Company Profile
SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.
Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows
Receive News & Ratings for SharpSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.