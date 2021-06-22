Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower Sells 9,840 Shares

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower sold 9,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $285,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Josiah Hornblower also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, June 20th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,382 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $221,164.72.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,691 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $241,609.80.

On Monday, June 14th, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,356 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $155,591.80.

On Friday, June 11th, Josiah Hornblower sold 4,392 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $129,168.72.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,601 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $222,025.21.

On Monday, June 7th, Josiah Hornblower sold 10,736 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $316,175.20.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Josiah Hornblower sold 17,824 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $489,447.04.

On Friday, May 28th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,747 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $237,743.46.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,320 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $131,616.80.

On Monday, May 24th, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,456 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $137,654.88.

NASDAQ STTK traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $29.50. The company had a trading volume of 311,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,382. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.34.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Shattuck Labs in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

