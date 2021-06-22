Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for SysGroup (LON:SYS)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of SysGroup (LON:SYS) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.
LON SYS opened at GBX 43.50 ($0.57) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 46.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.25 million and a PE ratio of 54.38. SysGroup has a 12-month low of GBX 29 ($0.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 50.90 ($0.67). The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11.
SysGroup Company Profile
