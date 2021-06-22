Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for SysGroup (LON:SYS)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of SysGroup (LON:SYS) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON SYS opened at GBX 43.50 ($0.57) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 46.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.25 million and a PE ratio of 54.38. SysGroup has a 12-month low of GBX 29 ($0.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 50.90 ($0.67). The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11.

SysGroup Company Profile

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed IT, cloud hosting, and IT consultancy services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Managed IT Services and Value Added Resale. It offers managed, cloud hosting and security, and disaster recovery services, as well as professional and consultancy services; and hardware and software licenses.

