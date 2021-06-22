ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 100.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of National Grid by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in National Grid by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in National Grid by 52.6% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,406. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.74. The company has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $2.2812 dividend. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.32%.

NGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

