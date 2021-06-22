ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Buys 208 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 59,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 110,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 14,707 shares during the period. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 42,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $127.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.20. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $122.57 and a 52 week high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

