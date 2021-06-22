ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 2,518 Shares of SPAC and New Issue ETF (NYSEARCA:SPCX)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPAC and New Issue ETF (NYSEARCA:SPCX) by 1,094.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.06% of SPAC and New Issue ETF worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of SPAC and New Issue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,743,000.

Get SPAC and New Issue ETF alerts:

SPCX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.07. 79,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,877. SPAC and New Issue ETF has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $32.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPAC and New Issue ETF (NYSEARCA:SPCX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPAC and New Issue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAC and New Issue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.