ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Sells 530 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,125,000 after purchasing an additional 76,411 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 200,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,178,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 540.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,841,000 after acquiring an additional 158,523 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,561,000 after acquiring an additional 13,117 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $96.47 on Tuesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $57.66 and a 52-week high of $106.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BHVN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

