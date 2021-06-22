Sidoti Lowers Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) to Neutral

Sidoti lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $54.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Sykes Enterprises from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sykes Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

Shares of Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Sykes Enterprises has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $53.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James T. Holder sold 888 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $38,956.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at $705,824.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $408,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYKE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2,380.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sykes Enterprises by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sykes Enterprises by 1,987.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.