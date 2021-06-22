Sig Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Shares Down 0.2%

Sig Combibloc Group Ag (OTCMKTS:SCBGF)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.35 and last traded at $27.35. Approximately 598 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCBGF shares. Citigroup cut Sig Combibloc Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Sig Combibloc Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sig Combibloc Group in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sig Combibloc Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Sig Combibloc Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.29.

