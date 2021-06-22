Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) PT Set at C$8.75 by Raymond James

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) has been given a C$8.75 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 24.82% from the stock’s previous close.

SVM has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Silvercorp Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.60.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

SVM traded down C$0.14 on Tuesday, hitting C$7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,048. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.23. The stock has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of C$5.79 and a 12 month high of C$11.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$45.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director Yikang Liu sold 3,334 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total value of C$25,038.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$600,800. Also, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 17,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.87, for a total value of C$135,018.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$275,275. Insiders have sold 37,501 shares of company stock worth $292,317 over the last ninety days.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.