Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,784,000. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, COO Michael Olosky bought 400 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $226,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SSD opened at $109.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.11. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.29 and a fifty-two week high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $347.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.55%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

