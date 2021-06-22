Sit Investment Associates Inc. Buys New Stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCA. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 362,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 26,220 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 63.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 14.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 25,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NCA opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.