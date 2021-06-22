Sit Investment Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST opened at $119.41 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $186,083.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,142 shares of company stock worth $8,421,951. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

