Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 20,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $620,127,000 after acquiring an additional 161,531 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 30,295 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

In other news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRC opened at $112.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.92. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $117.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.57.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

