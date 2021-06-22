SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CEO Sells $2,794,654.08 in Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $2,794,654.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,641,391.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Doug Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Doug Black sold 17,344 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.05, for a total value of $3,192,163.20.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $3,070,993.81.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $170.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 1.22. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.60 and a 1 year high of $206.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.27.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

