Skba Capital Management LLC Has $14.57 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Skba Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,619 shares during the period. Chubb makes up approximately 2.3% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $14,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Chubb by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 279.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.56.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,699,755.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CB stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.70. 5,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,061. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $111.93 and a 52 week high of $179.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.