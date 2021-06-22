Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 172,850 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Skba Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 91.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 172,850 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,273,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,634,000 after acquiring an additional 879,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,282,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,041,000 after buying an additional 418,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,280,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,443,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,588,000 after buying an additional 1,131,195 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,515,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,570,000 after buying an additional 946,787 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.63.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $34.18. 20,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,090,361. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.87. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

In other news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $3,428,464.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

