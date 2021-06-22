Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 9,056 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Skba Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 158,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,056 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $9,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 190.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 29,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Shares of PHG traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $50.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $44.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.88.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. HSBC lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.