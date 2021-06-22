SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Shares Gap Up to $9.35

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.35, but opened at $9.87. SkillSoft shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 1,049 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SKIL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

About SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

