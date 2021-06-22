Small Love Potion Market Cap Hits $48.71 Million (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Small Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $48.71 million and approximately $26.35 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000379 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Small Love Potion has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Small Love Potion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00051428 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00019188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.37 or 0.00626342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00076378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

Small Love Potion (CRYPTO:SLP) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 404,090,637 coins. Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Small Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Small Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.