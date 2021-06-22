Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) had its target price lifted by Lake Street Capital from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SWBI. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smith & Wesson Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $27.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.84. Smith & Wesson Brands has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $28.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.93.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.69. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 62.71%. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 150,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,662. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 41,420 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,937,000 after acquiring an additional 251,672 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 36,112 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. 56.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

