Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $43.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Smith & Wesson Brands traded as high as $24.93 and last traded at $24.75, with a volume of 44298 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SWBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 1,500 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 150,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,662. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 41,848 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. 56.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.93.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

About Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.