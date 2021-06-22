SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$33.37. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at C$33.02, with a volume of 578,839 shares trading hands.

SNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.80 billion and a PE ratio of -7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.26.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 billion. Analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

