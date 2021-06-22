Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SCGLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. HSBC raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,022. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $6.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 1.65%. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.