Solstein Capital LLC Acquires 9,885 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Australia ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Solstein Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Solstein Capital LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marketfield Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth $5,485,000. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth $604,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 452.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 64,571 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth $1,992,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth $1,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWA traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.23. 28,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,296. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.50. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $27.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

