Solstein Capital LLC Boosts Stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 18.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares during the quarter. MP Materials comprises about 2.4% of Solstein Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in MP Materials during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 62.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on MP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MP Materials from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MP traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $31.67. The company had a trading volume of 25,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,020,306. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.93. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.45. The company has a current ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.51 million. The company’s revenue was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.