Solstein Capital LLC Has $449,000 Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TOT)

Solstein Capital LLC decreased its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TOT) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,643 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOT. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 950.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,584,000 after buying an additional 1,138,911 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,287,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,037,249,000 after buying an additional 834,078 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,205,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,521,000 after buying an additional 706,492 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,702,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $155,167,000 after buying an additional 658,243 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 42,001.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 646,678 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,096,000 after buying an additional 645,142 shares during the period. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets restated an “average” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

NYSE TOT traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $48.30. The company had a trading volume of 50,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,841. The firm has a market cap of $128.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $43.74 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.94%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.